US doctors group issues anti-racism plan for itself, field

‘’We’re going to be holding ourselves accountable,’’ said Dr. Aletha Maybank, AMA’s chief health equity officer.

The influential advocacy group also plans to use its clout to advocate for health equity government policies and to create and deliver anti-racist training for medical students, doctors and health systems.

In recent years, the AMA has publicly acknowledged its racist history, including efforts to bar Black physicians from joining and fighting against desegregating U.S. hospitals. Last November, it declared racism a public health threat.

Dr. David Ansell, a senior vice president for community health equity at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, called it ‘’a landmark document’’ for the usually conservative AMA and a road map for others to follow.

‘’It really should be taught widely across medicine because it's language that has not been central to the organization or the practice of medicine in the United States and needs to be,’’ said Ansell.

Dr. Brittani James, an anti-racism activist from Chicago, called the AMA plan ‘’a great first step’’ and said its goals are impressive.