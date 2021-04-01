US draws close to 100M vaccinations as baseball resumes

The warning was included in a news release issued by the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Wednesday, a day before opening day for the Chicago Cubs. Both ballparks will be limited to 25% of their capacity when they open up to fans for the first time since 2019.

For Wrigley Field, that means little more than 10,000 fans in the stands. Many more are expected to watch the game from nearby bars and restaurants. Guaranteed Rate Field is home to the White Sox.

Meanwhile, states are doubling their efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible by expanding eligibility and touting the vaccines as essential to getting the country back to normal.

As of Thursday, anyone 50 or older is eligible for a vaccine in California, the country's most populous state with 40 million people.

In Michigan, which has the country’s highest COVID-19 infection rate over the past week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doubled the state's daily COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 shots as the state faces a third surge in cases.

Michigan’s direct allotment of doses will total about 620,000 next week, a record. That is 12%, or roughly 66,000, more than this week and includes a substantial boost in the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.