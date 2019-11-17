US draws fewer new foreign students for 3rd straight year

While fewer new students are coming, the study found that more are staying for professional training after they graduate. More than 220,000 were granted permission to stay for temporary work through a federal program, an increase of about 10% over fall 2017.

China continued to send more students than any other country, followed by India and South Korea and Saudi Arabia. But booming years of growth from China have leveled off. The number of overall Chinese students in the country ticked up by less than 2%, and some campuses have seen major decreases in Chinese enrollment.

The number of Chinese students at the University of Alabama has decreased by 43% over the past two years, to 266, according to the university’s annual enrollment report. At the University of Iowa and at Kansas State University, Chinese enrollment fell by about a third in that span.

Declines from China have been attributed to several factors. Chinese students have reported difficulty getting U.S. visas amid a trade war between the two nations. Universities in Australia and Canada have worked harder to attract Chinese students. And some scholars say concerns over academic espionage have fueled anti-China sentiment on U.S. campuses.