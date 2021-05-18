US eases asylum restrictions at border amid legal challenges

“It has been a yearslong challenge preceding the Trump administration, preceding the Obama administration, that the time of adjudication of asylum claims is too long,” Mayorkas said. “We need to shorten that, but not at the expense of permitting individuals to develop their legitimate claims through the recovery from the trauma that they might have suffered, and so many, in fact, have suffered.”

Melissa Crow, an attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said people on informal waiting lists to seek asylum at official border crossings with Mexico should be allowed to enter the United States. The Strauss Center at the University of Texas, Austin, issued a report Tuesday that estimates nearly 19,000 migrants were on such waiting lists in eight Mexican border cities this month, a 15% increase from February.

“As asylum-seekers, these individuals are inherently vulnerable and should be covered by the consortium process," said Crow, who represents migrants on waiting lists in a federal lawsuit in San Diego. “But due to the lack of any concerted outreach to such individuals by either the government or the consortium organizations, most of them have no idea that the consortium process exists or that they might be eligible for it.”