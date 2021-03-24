US, Europe, NATO close ranks to counter 'aggressive' China

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and countries around Europe are stepping up cooperation to respond to “aggressive and coercive” behavior by China, days after the U.S. and its allies launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials accused of rights abuses in the far-western Xinjiang region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he wants to work with the U.S.' partners on “how to advance our shared economic interests and to counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, as well as its failures, at least in the past, to uphold its international commitments.”

Blinken spoke after talks in Brussels with NATO foreign ministers. He will raise the tense state of relations with China in talks later Wednesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“When we are acting together, we are much stronger and much more effective than if any single one of us is doing it alone,” Blinken said. He noted that alone the U.S. accounts for about 25% of global GDP, but up to 60% with its allies in Europe and Asia. “That’s a lot harder for Beijing to ignore,” he said.