US faith leaders recall Sikh's bias killing post Sept. 11

Such attacks and others against people of different faiths cause religious leaders to warn that countering bias remains an urgent task.

“I still don’t think we are in a good place,” said Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz, president and dean of Valley Beit Midrash, a Phoenix-based global center for learning and action rooted in Jewish teachings. “I really worry for minority groups in general and especially for Muslims, Sikhs and refugees seeking asylum.”

Yanklowitz was unable to join this year's memorial honoring Sodhi because it coincided with Yom Kippur, the holiest night on the Jewish calendar. But more than 100 people attended, including local and national politicians and Sikh, Christian and Muslim leaders.

There was hardly a mention of Frank Roque, who is serving a life sentence in the Sept. 15, 2001 killing. He also was accused of drive-by shootings that same day at an Afghan family’s home and a Lebanese man’s convenience store, although no one was injured in those attacks.

Rana Singh Sodhi has since forgiven the killer and works to keep his brother's legacy alive, sharing his story with schoolchildren, faith groups and government officials.