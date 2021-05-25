US got ex-Ukrainian officials' data in Giuliani probe

The identities of the individuals were in a submission in Manhattan federal court filed by a lawyer representing Lev Parnas, an associate of Giuliani who was charged in 2019 with scheming to make illegal campaign contributions.

The names were redacted in the document but could be viewed when copied into a separate document. CNN was the first to report the faulty redactions and the details on what the document contained.

The document also said prosecutors had obtained “historical and prospective cell site information” related to Giuliani and Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and former President Donald Trump. Her law firm has said she was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.

Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities. No charges have been filed.

Giuliani has insisted that his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump, not any foreign entity or person.