US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Of the three studies released by CDC on Wednesday, the one that spoke most directly to a possible need for boosters was a look at reported infections in residents of nearly 15,000 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

It found that effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19 infections dropped, from about 74% in March, April and early May, but fell to 53% in June and July.

The researchers said it’s not clear how much of the decline is attributable to the delta variant and how much might be due to a more general weakening of immunity that could have been occurred against any strain.

The infections studied included all infections, with or without symptoms. The researchers said more work is needed to determine if there was a higher incidence of infections that resulted in severe illness.

Another one of the studies looked at hospitalizations at 21 hospitals. It found vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19-associated hospitalization in inoculated people was 86% at two to 12 weeks after second dose, and 85% at 13 to 24 weeks after.