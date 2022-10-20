US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty

JAY, Maine (AP) — Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten.
The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia's continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.
In Maine, Aaron Raymo saw the writing on the wall and began stocking up on heating oil in 5-gallon increments over the summer as costs crept upward. He filled a container with heating oil as he could afford it, usually on paydays, and used a heating assistance program to top off his 275-gallon oil tank with the arrival of colder weather.
His family is trying to avoid being forced into a difficult decision — choosing between food or heating their home.
"It's a hard one," he said. "What are you going to choose for food, or what amount of fuel oil are you going to choose to stay warm?"
A number of factors are converging to create a bleak situation: Global energy consumption has rebounded from the start of the pandemic, and supply was barely keeping pace before the war in Ukraine further reduced supplies.
The National Energy Assistance Directors Association says energy costs will be the highest in more than a decade this winter.
The Energy Department projects heating bills will jump 28% this winter for those who rely on natural gas, used by nearly half of U.S. households for heat. Heating oil is projected to be 27% higher and electricity 10% higher, the agency said.
That comes against inflation rates that accelerated last month with consumer prices growing 6.6%, the fastest such pace in four decades.
The pain will be especially acute in New England, which is heavily reliant on heating oil to keep homes warm. It's projected to cost more than $2,300 to heat a typical home with heating oil this winter, the energy department said.
Across the country, some are urging utilities to implement a moratorium on winter shut-offs, and members of Congress already added $1 billion in heating aid. But there will be fewer federal dollars than last year when pandemic aid flowed.
In Jay, where Raymo lives with his partner, Lucinda Tyler, and 8-year-old son, residents were already bracing for the worst before the local paper mill announced it's going to close, putting more than 200 people out of work. That has the potential to wreak havoc on the town budget, and cause higher property taxes that will further eat into residents' budgets.
Both Raymo and Tyler work full-time jobs. He works as many as 70 or 80 hours a week in an orthopedists' office and she works from home in shareholder services for a financial services company. They don't qualify for much help even though they're scraping by to keep up with repairs, buy gas and put food on the table — and heat their 100-year-old home in a state known for bitter cold weather.
"We work significant hours but it seems that it's not enough," said Tyler, who wept with relief when she learned they qualified for even a modest amount of heating assistance.
Last month, Congress added $1 billion in funding to Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing the total to at least $4.8 billion and making additional heating aid available for the start of the winter season.
The third hottest summer on record already strained LIHEAP funding, "so I am glad that we were able to secure these new resources before the cold of winter sets in," said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont.
But that level represents an overall reduction from last year, when federal pandemic relief pushed the total energy assistance package past $8 billion.
Some are seeking help who've never done so in the past. In Auburn, Maine, 72-year-old Mario Zullo said he worked all his life and never asked for help until last year when he received heating assistance last year. The program helped upgrade his heating.
"It came to us at a time when we needed it the most," Zullo said.
Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA, said he fears the federally funded program won't be enough because of the high cost of energy and continued instability in energy markets. It could be even worse if the winter is especially cold, he said.
"The crisis is coming," he said. "There's a lot of uncertainty and factors in play that could drive these prices higher."
In Maine, the state has the nation's oldest population and it's the most reliant on heating oil, creating a double whammy.
"People are scared. They're worried. They're frustrated," said Lisa McGee, who coordinates the heating aid program for Community Concepts Inc. in Lewiston, Maine. "There's more anxiety this year."
25 ways to stay warm this winter
Warming your body
1. Warm up with store-bought hand warmers, microwavable heating pads, hot water bottles or heated blankets. Following the manufacturer's instructions and concentrating on your torso are key, said JohnEric Smith, an associate professor in the department of kinesiology at Mississippi State University. "If you warm the core you can warm the hands and feet. It is harder to warm the core by warming the hands and feet."
Be careful that you don't burn yourself, Benjamin said. "They're very effective on a knee or shoulder or the back of the neck. ... You rarely put it directly on your skin. You usually wrap it in something, maybe a thin towel."
2. Move your body. Physical activities like indoor exercise or dancing can help you warm up, but don't get to the point where you're sweating, Smith said. "We sweat to lose heat and sweating will make us colder."
3. Think twice about a warm shower or bath. "While a warm bath or shower will feel good for the minute," Smith said, "you will be cold after you get out and your wet skin is losing heat more quickly."
4. Cuddle. Snuggles really can keep you warm. "Each of us produces heat through our metabolic processes. We lose our heat to the environment as we maintain body temperature," Smith said via email. "Increasing skin contact decreases opportunities for the heat to be lost to the environment around us. If two people are under a blanket both of their heat losses combined can increase the temperature under the blanket more quickly than either could do independently."
5. Change how you perceive cold. Some people have trained their minds to perceive cold as an objective, acceptable sensation rather than something dreadful to control. Some of the best ways to adapt include wearing clothing in layers then removing it, or gradually lowering the thermostat and putting on a sweater, Benjamin said.
Warmth that's comforting
6. Enjoy warm beverages and foods, and use the oven and stove to cook them. Since foods higher in fat and protein are metabolized slowly by the body, those could make you feel warmer, Smith said. "Consider hearty soups with beans and meat." Slow cooking meals can help generate heat throughout the day.
Drinking warm beverages "certainly helps take the chill off," Benjamin said. Leaving the oven or stove on is "a bad idea because it burns fuel," Benjamin said, "but more importantly, people fall asleep, they forget and leave the stove on. Sometimes things on the stove can catch on fire. So like any tool, you should use it for the purpose in which it was designed."
"It only has to go poorly once to be life changing," Smith said. If you don't have children or pets, when you're done cooking and you turn off the oven, what doesn't hurt is leaving the oven door open to let residual heat escape.
Time to bundle up
7. Layer on the clothes. "Layering is critical," Smith said. "Even thin layers added together to increase one's ability to retain heat ... focus on keeping the torso warm. Often an extra shirt or vest can warm your hands and feet more than an extra pair of socks or gloves." Inexpensive pairs of tights or long johns can be worn underneath clothes. However, be sure that layering doesn't make your clothing tight, he added, since that could reduce blood flow and thus your body's ability to get warm blood to those areas. Wearing a hat, too, can also keep the heat in.
8. Wear thick socks and slippers. Fuzzy socks, slippers or a pair of shoes you reserve for wearing around the house can add extra comfort.
9. Pile on the blankets. "The more layers you put on, the better it helps trap the air between you," your sheets and your blankets, Benjamin said. Since you lose a lot of heat from your head while you're under blankets, he added, wearing a skull cap can help also.
10. Embrace less breathable clothing and linens. While breathable linens (such as cotton-based) are often recommended during the summer, linens with other materials and higher thread counts may be better for winter — higher thread counts have more weaving per square inch.
Optimizing your home and appliances
11. Work with the weather. Open your curtains or blinds to let the sun in during the day, or when outside is warmer than the inside of your home.
12. Seal your windows and doors. Even if your windows and doors are totally shut and locked, drafts can seep in through small crevices. You can use caulk or shrink film to seal those cracks. Placing inexpensive, transparent shower curtains over windows can keep the sun in but the cold draft out. For the bottoms of doors, cloth draft stoppers are "very effective," Benjamin said.
13. Close off unoccupied rooms. By shutting the doors of rooms no one is using, you can create additional barriers between yourself and the cold outdoors. This can also aid preventing heat loss from the room you're in.
14. Reverse your ceiling fan. If possible, send your ceiling fan in a clockwise direction so that it sends the warm air down.
15. Sit near indoor heaters. You can safely use portable heaters if they are space heaters that have automatic shutoffs and can be plugged into a wall outlet instead of an extension cord. Since space heaters are a common cause of fires, they should be at least 3 feet away from any drapes, bedding or furniture. To prevent high levels of carbon monoxide — which can cause potentially fatal poisoning — ensure you have a carbon monoxide monitor installed and that you don't "use any type of outdoor gas heater or anything that is not electric," Benjamin said.
16. Move anything that's blocking heat vents or radiators. The heat will better circulate throughout your home that way.
17. Spend time and sleep in the upper levels of the house. Heat rises, so moving your working, sleeping and living spaces upward may be more comfortable.
18. After showering, don't run the bathroom fan or close the door. Unless your bathroom is prone to growing humidity-induced mold, the warm steam from the shower can make the nearby air less dry and cool for a short period of time.
19. Buy magnetic vent covers from home improvement stores. Used to cover vents, they can be inexpensive and help to force heat to exit vents in the occupied rooms only.
20. Put down rugs or carpets. These can be warmer to the touch than bare floors.
21. Insulate your attic. If you can afford to, padding your attic with insulation from hardware stores can help to retain some of the heat you usually lose through the attic since heat rises.
22. Research what your residential area offers. Some locations may be running warming centers set up for safety during the pandemic.
Cozy up near the elements
23. Light a fire. If your fireplace runs on wood instead of gas, a fire is another way to keep a room warm and enjoy a cozy night. "Make sure that your flue is properly opened and clean to make sure that smoke doesn't come back in the home but goes properly up the flue," Benjamin said. "When the fire is out, you should of course close the flue because it's like having an open window."
24. Keep warm and enjoy s'mores. If your state, city, county or neighborhood allows, have a (moderate size) backyard bonfire to keep warm for a while.
25. Don't light candles. Candles can emit a small amount of heat, but using them as a source of warmth can be dangerous. "People will light candles and go to sleep, and they fall over," Benjamin said. "The cat comes in and kicks it over and starts a fire."
With these tips in mind and any others you find, be "broadly thoughtful about how to stay warm in the winter," he added. "If it sounds like it's a bad idea, it probably is. Look it up and check it out before you do it."