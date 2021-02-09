US hiring plunged in December even as job openings ticked up

Tuesday's report provides overall hiring and job posting figures, while Friday's figure is a net gain after all hiring, layoffs and quits are added up.

Job openings rose just 1.1% in December to 6.6 million, the JOLTS report found. That leaves the number of job postings significantly below the pre-pandemic level of 7 million last February.

Other measures of available jobs suggest that they have fully recovered from the pandemic but are growing much more slowly. Jobs website Indeed.com said last week that postings on its website are now 0.7% above where they were in February 2020, before the pandemic intensified. But that's much slower growth than a year ago, when postings were growing at a 9% annual rate.

And not all sectors have recovered, Indeed said. Job postings in hotels and tourism are still 35% below pre-pandemic levels, while restaurant jobs are down 13% and arts and entertainment nearly 17%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.