US home construction up a moderate 3.6% in May

Building activity has been on a rollercoaster this year. The 3.6% overall gain in construction starts in May followed a 12.1% plunge in April, which followed a 19.2% surge in March that pushed housing starts to an annual rate of 1.73 million units, the fastest pace since the housing boom of the mid-2000s.

For May, the 3.6% increase reflected a 4.2% increase in single-family home construction to a rate of 1.1 million units and a 4% rise in construction of apartments, which climbed to a rate of 465,000 units.

By region, housing construction fell a sharp 22.4% in the Northeast but rose in every other region. The gains were led by a 29.9% increase in the Midwest. Construction rose 3.8% in the South and 1% in the West.

The National Association of Realtors released a report Wednesday contending that there was an “underbuilding gap” of between 5.5 million and 6.8 million housing units because of decades of under-investment in home construction.

Growth in the nation's housing inventory has slowed significantly since the turn of the century with every region of the country being affected, the report said.

“The state of America's housing stock ... is dire with a chronic shortage of affordable and available homes,” the report said, recommending that officials work to remove barriers to new development.

