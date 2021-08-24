US House passes bill bolstering landmark voting rights law; Senate GOP expected to block

But if signed into law along with Democrats' other election bill, the For the People Act, many of those restrictions could be neutralized — and likely prevented from getting approved again. Both laws would likely face legal challenges.

In the short term, the vote Tuesday was expected to soothe restive Democratic activists who have been frustrated by inaction on the issue in the Senate.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said he was "encouraged" by the bill's passage. But he also offered a thinly veiled threat, pledging to watch closely as the Senate takes it up and "keep track of every yea and every nay" vote.

"Make no mistake, we will be there, on the ground in 2022, in every state that needs a new Senator," he said in a statement.

Democrats' slim 50-50 majority in the Senate means they lack the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster. For months, progressives have called for scrapping the filibuster, but a number of moderate Democrats oppose the idea, denying the votes needed to do so.

It's also not clear that the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, as written, would be supported by all Democrats in the Senate, where there are no votes to spare.