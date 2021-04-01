US hunger crisis persists, especially for kids, older adults

Also struggling are older adults, many of whom have turned to food banks, Meals on Wheels home deliveries and other charities to get enough to eat.

Meals on Wheels America said at the end of 2020 its branches nationwide were still serving on average 60% more seniors than before COVID-19.

Over $1.675 billion in emergency funding has gone to nutrition programs under the Older Americans Act to pay for food, gas and drivers to deliver meals, along with masks, gloves and sanitizer to protect staff.

Jackie Robinson, a 66-year-old retired cook who once worked at a French Quarter restaurant in New Orleans, struggled to get by on his Social Security benefits before the pandemic. Over the summer he signed up for a city-run delivery program and now gets two meals a day, seven days a week.

“Things were getting kind of tough, a little rough and ... I needed a little extra assistance,” he said.

The New Orleans program pays local restaurants to make food that is delivered to people who qualify. It feeds 11,200 people including about 4,000 seniors and is a partnership between the city and FEMA designed to get food to people at a time when they were being encouraged to stay home. It isn’t restricted to older adults, but officials had them in mind when they launched it last summer.