 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump; Apple unveils new gadgets; Harris in Mexico
0 Comments
alert special report

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump; Apple unveils new gadgets; Harris in Mexico

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three major weather stories continue for the US, and CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest.

Today is Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: The U.S. has identified more than 3,900 children who were separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border under Trump; Apple unveils new software, gadgets at conference; and Vice President Harris shifts focus to Mexico on her first foreign trip.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Immigration Separated Families

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, file photo, stuffed toy animals wrapped in aluminum foil representing migrant children separated from their families are displayed in protest in front of the United States embassy in Guatemala City. 

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.

The Biden administration's Family Reunification Task Force count of 3,913 children separated from July 1, 2017, to the end of Trump's presidency is well below the more than 5,500 children identified by the American Civil Liberties Union in court filings, based on government information.

The task force said it identified “nearly all” children who were separated under the zero-tolerance policy but will review another 1,723 cases since July 2017, which would bring total cases examined to 5,636, close to the ACLU tally.

***

Apple Event

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, an Apple store employee wears personal protective equipment in New York. At an event on Monday, June 7, 2021, Apple unveiled a variety of incremental improvements to the software that powers iPhones, iPads and Mac computers" would do. 

Apple previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple kicked off its second annual all-virtual developer conference with a keynote that outlined new updates to its software for iPhones and other devices. The presentation highlighted more privacy options for paid iCloud accounts and a “Find My” service that helps find errant AirPods, but included no major product announcements.

The latest renovations in Apple’s $2 trillion empire come at a pivotal time for the Cupertino, California, company. Apple is facing legal and regulatory threats to its control over its App Store, a so-called “walled garden” that produces substantial profits for the company.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, and other executives outlined updates to software for Apple's many devices including its MacBooks, iMacs, iPhone, iPad and Watch.

***

Guatemala Harris Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, attend a news conference, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City. 

Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is closing out her first foreign trip Tuesday with a visit to Mexico and a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a key but complicated ally in the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the spike in migration at the U.S. border.

While Lopez Obrador committed in a previous virtual meeting with Harris that the U.S. can “count on us” to help address the issue of irregular migration, the Mexican president has in the past blamed President Joe Biden for the increase in migration at the border. And he was chummy with his predecessor, President Donald Trump, despite Trump’s hardline policies towards migrants.

***

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Top headlines this morning: June 8

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
National Politics
AP

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

  • By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.

+15
Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration
National Politics
AP

Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is closing out her first foreign trip Tuesday with a visit to Mexico and a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a key but complicated ally in the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the spike in migration at the U.S. border.

Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack
National Politics
AP

Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has uncovered broad government, military and law enforcement missteps surrounding the violent attack, including a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.

+4
Apple previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets
National
AP

Apple previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets

  • By MAE ANDERSON AP Technology Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple kicked off its second annual all-virtual developer conference with a keynote that outlined new updates to its software for iPhones and other devices. The presentation highlighted more privacy options for paid iCloud accounts and a “Find My” service that helps find errant AirPods, but included no major product announcements.

Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for 'crude' remarks at accuser
National
AP

Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for 'crude' remarks at accuser

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude" and “disrespectful” remarks he made while president about a woman who accused him of rape, Justice Department lawyers said Monday in arguing for him to be replaced by the United States as defendant in a defamation lawsuit.

+5
US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack
National Politics
AP

US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack

  • By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline to halt its operations last month, officials said Monday.

+6
2 face arraignment in road-rage shooting that killed boy, 6
National
AP

2 face arraignment in road-rage shooting that killed boy, 6

  • By AMY TAXIN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple could face a murder charge over a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway, authorities said.

Biden to launch task force on bottlenecks in supply chains
National Politics
AP

Biden to launch task force on bottlenecks in supply chains

  • By JOSH BOAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has completed a 100-day review of supply chains and will form a task force to address the bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors.

+3
Virginia high court to hear challenges to Lee statue removal
National
AP

Virginia high court to hear challenges to Lee statue removal

  • Updated
  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia is set to hear arguments in two lawsuits that challenge Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to take down a 131-year-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

+11
Canadian police say Muslim family targeted by deadly attack
World
AP

Canadian police say Muslim family targeted by deadly attack

  • By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TORONTO (AP) — A driver plowed a pickup truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in a deliberate attack that targeted the victims because they were Muslims, Canadian police said Monday.

Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel dies at 71
Sports

Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel dies at 71

  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 …

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Kansas Daily Life

The colorful sky at sunset is seen through cutouts of people that are part of a sculpture outside a community center in Lenexa, Kan., Sunday, June 6, 2021.

***

ON THIS DATE

+11
Today in history: June 8

Today in history: June 8

In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, and more events that happened on this day in history.

+10
Today in sports history: June 8

Today in sports history: June 8

In 1990, the “Indomitable Lions” of Cameroon pull off one of the greatest upsets in soccer history over defending champion Argentina in the fi…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News