US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump; Apple unveils new gadgets; Harris in Mexico

Today is Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: The U.S. has identified more than 3,900 children who were separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border under Trump; Apple unveils new software, gadgets at conference; and Vice President Harris shifts focus to Mexico on her first foreign trip.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.