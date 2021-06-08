 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden's July 4 vaccination goal; plus more virus news
0 Comments
alert

US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden's July 4 vaccination goal; plus more virus news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions says COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to drop in the United States, with this week's seven-day average of cases registering at less that 13,300, the first time it has dropped below 15,000 since late March, 2020.

For months, President Joe Biden has laid out goal after goal for taming the coronavirus pandemic and then exceeded his own benchmarks. Now, though, the U.S. is on pace to fall short of his aim to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

The White House has launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest, but it is increasingly resigned to missing the president’s vaccination target. The administration insists that even if the goal isn't reached, it will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery, which is already ahead of where Biden said it would be months ago.

About 16 million unvaccinated adults need to receive at least one dose in the next four weeks for Biden to meet his goal. But the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped to about 400,000 people per day — down from a high of nearly 2 million per day two months ago.

So far 14 states have reached 70% coverage among adults, with about a dozen more on pace to reach the milestone by July 4. But the state-to-state variation is stark.

In other developments:

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News