US intel helped sink Russian warship; FDA restricts J&J vaccine; severe storms slam Southeast

Today is Friday, May 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
A storm system now brings a threat of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes for the Southeast. Heat is also on the rise across the Southern Plains. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: FDA vaccine warning; historic WH press secretary; abortion vote
The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship. The incident was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military. An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles. The official says that given Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian coastline from the sea, the U.S. has provided “a range of intelligence” that includes locations of those ships. NBC News first reported the U.S. role in the sinking of the ship.
Ukrainian fighters battling Russian forces in the tunnels beneath Mariupol’s immense steel plant are refusing to surrender in the face of relentless attacks. The wife of one commander says they vowed to “stand till the end.” The battle is unfolding in the last Ukrainian stronghold of the strategic port city that has been reduced to ruins. It appeared increasingly desperate after an Ukrainian official said Russian soldiers managed to get inside the tunnels with the help of an Ukrainian electrician who knew the layout. The fighting came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany.
U.S. regulators are strictly limiting who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine. The decision is the latest restriction to hit the company's vaccine, which has long been overshadowed in the U.S. by the more effective shots from Pfizer and Moderna. In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended using the Moderna and Pfizer shots over J&J’s because of its safety issues.
The Senate is gearing up for a vote on legislation that would codify abortion rights into federal law. Senate Democrats are planning the vote for next week in response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday will mostly be symbolic, given that Democrats lack the needed 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said members of both parties need to go on record about where they stand. He calls the vote "one of the most important we ever take."
A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole where Gov. Kevin Stitt said drones are being used to assess the damage and in the rural Texas community of Lockett. More stormy weather took place Thursday as a sheriff says a tornado damaged several campers and buildings at an East Texas RV park. The severe weather was to continue Friday in parts of the South.
President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary. She will be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Incumbent Jen Psaki is set to leave the role next week. Biden is also bringing back longtime Democratic strategist Anita Dunn as his senior adviser. Biden says Jean-Pierre “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration.” Jean-Pierre has served as Biden’s principal deputy press secretary since Inauguration Day.
For the past year, America’s job market has run like a well-engineered machine, adding an impressive average of 540,000 workers a month despite a punishing inflation rate, Russia’s ruinous war against Ukraine, a still-risky pandemic, jittery financial markets and the prospect of much higher borrowing costs. Hiring gains have topped 400,000 every month since May 2021. And most economists think the winning streak has continued: They expect Friday’s jobs report for April to show that employers added 400,000 more jobs last month. They have also forecast that the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, a notch above a half-century low that was reached shortly before the pandemic struck two years ago.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has started a five-day tour to four Central American countries and Cuba by lashing out at the U.S. government. López Obrador criticized Washington for being quick to send billions to Ukraine, while dragging its feet on development aid to Central America. On his first stop in neighboring Guatemala, López Obrador demanded U.S. aid to stem the poverty and joblessness that send tens of thousands of Guatemalans north to the U.S. border. The Mexican leader has been angered that the United States has rebuffed his calls to help expand his tree-planting program to Central America.
Actor Amber Heard tearfully told jurors that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage. The graphic account of the alleged assault highlighted Heard's second day of testimony Thursday in a Virginia courtroom. The night of the alleged assault in 2015 in Australia is also the night that the tip of Depp's finger was severed. Depp says Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard's lawyers say Depp injured himself. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capital…
***
MORNING LISTEN
A legacy investing brand just announced it will offer access to cryptocurrency as a choice for your 401(k) retirement account. It's exciting news for some, but what could it mean for you?
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
The Los Angeles Angels cut 41-year-old superstar Albert Pujols. (Pujols would finish the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, before returning…
In 1998, rookie Kerry Wood ties the major league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, pitching a one-hitter to lead the Chicago Cu…
***