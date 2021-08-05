 Skip to main content
US jobless claims fall by 14,000 to 385,000, another sign the economy, hiring are reboundng from the pandemic recession
AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims fall by 14,000 to 385,000, another sign the economy, hiring are reboundng from the pandemic recession.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

