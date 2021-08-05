WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims fall by 14,000 to 385,000, another sign the economy, hiring are reboundng from the pandemic recession.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
