US jobless claims fall to 473K as more GOP governors bar aid

The 12 states will also end their participation in two federal benefit programs: one that has made gig workers and the self-employed eligible for assistance for the first time, and a second that provides extra weeks of aid. Together, those programs cover 12.5 million people nationwide.

On Thursday, Arizona said it will stop paying the additional $300 July 10, though it will continue with the two federal benefit programs.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is also throwing in a sweetener: A $2,000 bonus paid to workers who get and keep a full time job for at least 10 weeks. Part-time workers will get $1,000.

Businesses have cited the extra $300 as a reason they are struggling to hire. An analysis by Bank of America economists found that people who had earned up to $32,000 in their previous jobs can receive as much or more income from jobless aid. Some unemployed people say the extra benefit allows them to take more time to look for work, which can make hiring harder.