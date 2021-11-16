US journalist jailed in Myanmar for months lands in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, arrived Tuesday in the United States for an emotional reunion with his family.

Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release. He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

Fenster said it “feels incredible” to be home as he arrived in New York. It's been a “long time coming, a moment I had been imagining so intensely for so long. Surpasses everything I had imagined.”

His mother, Rose, rushed over to hug him as he stepped out of a car at the airport. His brother and father also embraced him. A bearded Fenster said the first thing he would do is get a shave and a haircut.

It “feels great, he’s safe, that’s all we want,” his father, Buddy, said. Read the full story here:

