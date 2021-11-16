 Skip to main content
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for months lands in New York

  Updated
  • 0

American journalist Danny Fenster said he was healthy and happy to be heading home after being freed from prison in Myanmar and flying to Qatar on Monday, following negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

NEW YORK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, arrived Tuesday in the United States for an emotional reunion with his family.

Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release. He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

Fenster said it “feels incredible” to be home as he arrived in New York. It's been a “long time coming, a moment I had been imagining so intensely for so long. Surpasses everything I had imagined.”

His mother, Rose, rushed over to hug him as he stepped out of a car at the airport. His brother and father also embraced him. A bearded Fenster said the first thing he would do is get a shave and a haircut.

It “feels great, he’s safe, that’s all we want,” his father, Buddy, said. Read the full story here:

Myanmar US Journalist

American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was facing a sentence of 11 years of hard labor, has been freed , talks to media at Doha, Qatar airport, Monday Nov 15, 2021. U.S. On the right is diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release.
