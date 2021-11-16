US journalist jailed in Myanmar for months lands in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, arrived Tuesday in the United States for an emotional reunion with his family.
Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release. He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.
Fenster said it “feels incredible” to be home as he arrived in New York. It's been a “long time coming, a moment I had been imagining so intensely for so long. Surpasses everything I had imagined.”
His mother, Rose, rushed over to hug him as he stepped out of a car at the airport. His brother and father also embraced him. A bearded Fenster said the first thing he would do is get a shave and a haircut.
It "feels great, he's safe, that's all we want," his father, Buddy, said.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 16
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping's more than three-hour virtual talk concluded with the leaders of the superpowers agreeing they need to tread carefully as their nations find themselves in an increasingly fraught competition.
Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial sparred for the last time Monday during closing arguments. Here are some takeaways.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors will begin deliberations Tuesday at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial after two weeks of testimony in which prosecutors and defense attorneys painted starkly different pictures of his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, he was a no-show at his own, sad party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress' Jan. 6 committee, then declared combatively outside court that he was “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges.
A Connecticut judge found Infowars host Alex Jones liable by default Monday in a defamation lawsuit brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over the conspiracy theorist's claims that the massacre was a hoax.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Flooding and landsides prompted the complete closure of the West Coast's main north-south highway overnight Monday near Bellingham, Washington, as the culmination of days of storms and high winds wreaked havoc in the Pacific Northwest.
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all were expected to survive, police said.
DALLAS (AP) — A woman who authorities say survived an attack by a man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span said in a taped deposition shown to jurors as his trial opened Monday that she knew she was in “grave danger” the minute she opened her door.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont said Monday he won't seek reelection next year to the seat he's held since 1975, signaling an end to a career that's included major roles on issues such as civil liberties and financing the government and that began before four of his current colleagues were born.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ruled that Kobe Bryant's widow must turn over her therapy records to Los Angeles County in her lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After a nearly two-month stretch that featured one win and far too many disappointments, the San Francisco 49ers were running out of time to establish an identity this season.