US judge apologizes for 'partisan' comments on Trump pardons

“I acknowledge the wrongfulness of the comments, and I regret the embarrassment they have caused to my court and the judiciary in general,” Pratt wrote. “I am truly sorry for the remarks and apologize for having made them. I also want to reaffirm my commitment to the impartial administration of justice in full compliance with the Code of Conduct for United States judges.”

That code calls for judges to act with impartiality, avoid political activity and not show partisan bias.

The court said it was posting the letter at Smith's direction. Pratt has been on the bench since his appointment by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1997. He has had a reduced caseload since 2012, when he assumed senior status.

Gabe Roth, executive director of nonpartisan judicial ethics watchdog Fix the Court, brought Pratt's remarks to the 8th Circuit's attention in February, calling them unseemly. Roth said Wednesday that he was pleased to learn of Pratt's apology.

“This was the outcome I had hoped for — remorse from Pratt and a promise not to make similarly partisan remarks so long as he serves as a federal judge,” he said.