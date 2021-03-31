US judge orders detention of gun enthusiast arrested in Iowa

The judge ordered federal authorities to transfer Vannoy to Nebraska, where he is charged in federal court with possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user.

The Nebraska State Patrol initially arrested Vannoy on March 14 on Interstate 80 in Lancaster County, after a driver had called police to report he was driving recklessly at about 120 mph.

During a search of his packed truck, troopers seized a handgun from Vannoy’s jacket, a loaded AR-style semi-automatic rifle with an illegal silencer, four other firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof blanket and vest, two brown wigs and an Air Force costume. They also found marijuana.

Vannoy said his truck was packed with all of his belongings since he was abruptly leaving Colorado. Records show he told a Nebraska trooper during the stop that he was leaving Denver because his neighbors didn’t like him, he had a mental breakdown and quit his job. He told the trooper that he would use his time in jail to “think about getting even with people,” a remark the trooper viewed as threatening.

They jailed the Denver man on weapons and drug charges. He was released after posting $5,000 bond on March 17, even though he threatened to kill a guard, exposed his penis to guards and threw feces from his cell into a common area, according to a federal complaint unsealed Friday.

The case comes as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds faces pressure to veto a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would eliminate the need to obtain permits to purchase handguns from private sellers or carry them in public. People would still have to pass background checks or present permits to purchase weapons at retailers, but critics say the unregulated private sales would allow more unqualified and dangerous people to obtain firearms.

