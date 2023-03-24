Today is Friday, March 24, 2023. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
A strike Thursday by a suspected Iranian-made drone killed a U.S. contractor and wounded five American troops and another contractor in northeast Syria, the Pentagon said. American forces said they retaliated soon after with “precision airstrikes” in Syria targeting facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, with activist groups saying they killed at least four. The exchange threatens to upend recent efforts to deescalate tensions across the wider Middle East, whose rival powers have made steps toward détente in recent days after years of turmoil. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the American intelligence community had determined the drone was of Iranian origin, but offered no other immediate evidence to support the claim.
President Joe Biden arrived in Canada on Thursday with a focus on big global issues. Two important areas of agreement already appear in hand: Canada will escalate its timeline for military upgrades to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and the two nations will reach an agreement on migration. That's according to a senior Canadian official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Other issues on the agenda are the war in Ukraine, climate change and an increasingly assertive China and global trade. The Biden administration has made strengthening its friendship with Canada a priority over the past two years.
A nearly six-hour grilling of TikTok’s CEO by lawmakers brought the platform’s 150 million U.S. users no closer to an answer as to whether the app will be wiped from their devices. Shou Zi Chew’s testimony Thursday came at a crucial time for the company, which has 150 million American users but is under increasing pressure from U.S. officials concerned about data security and user safety. TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, have been swept up in a wider geopolitical battle between Beijing and Washington over trade and technology. Chew, a 40-year-old Singapore native, made a rare public appearance to counter the volley of allegations that TikTok has been facing.
House Republicans are pressing forward with a vote on a midterm campaign promise. The bill would give parents greater oversight of what is taught in public schools. Critics say it is a burdensome proposal that would fuel a far-right movement that has resulted in book bans. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has made the Parents Bill of Rights Act a top priority during the early weeks of his tenure atop the House. It will be an early test of unity for House Republicans, who have a thin majority. Lawmakers have proposed a score of potential amendments to the bill, adding a degree of uncertainty to Friday’s vote.
The Senate Ethics Committee is admonishing South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for soliciting campaign contributions inside a federal building after a November 2022 Fox News interview in which he asked viewers to donate to a GOP candidate. Because Graham was in a Senate office building when he did the interview, the leaders of the ethics panel said, he violated Senate rules and standards of conduct. Coons and Lankford wrote that Graham solicited campaign contributions for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign committee “five separate times” during the interview. It is unclear if Graham could face any criminal penalties. He says he "will try to do better in the future.”
A three-day strike by workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District has wrapped up. But it wasn't immediately clear Thursday if any progress has been made in negotiations for higher pay for teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians and other support staff in the nation’s second-largest school system. Teachers joined the picket lines in solidarity, shutting down instruction for the district’s half-million students during the walkout by members of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 of the lowest-paid school workers. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stepped in as mediator on Wednesday.
Authorities say at least three people were found dead this week after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in Arizona. Gila County Sheriff’s officials say the bodies of a couple missing after their vehicle was stuck in floodwaters in the Payson area were located Thursday. They were identified as Phon Sutton, 85, and Dara Sutton, 72, both of Payson, Arizona. Separately, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 64-year-old woman was recovered after the vehicle she was traveling in with her husband was swept downstream at a river crossing. Flooding caused by recent rainfall and snowmelt has created issues across parts of central and northern Arizona with residents in several low-lying communities told to evacuate.
More than a million people have demonstrated across France against unpopular pension reforms, with violence erupting in some places. French unions are calling for nationwide strikes and protests next week, coinciding with King Charles III’s planned visit to France. Violence marred a huge protest march in Paris as well as numerous other demonstrations elsewhere Thursday. The Interior Ministry says the march in Paris drew 119,000 people. That was a record for the capital during the pension protests. Polls say most French oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64. He says it's necessary to keep the system afloat.
North Korea claimed Friday to have tested a nuclear-capable underwater drone designed to generate a gigantic “radioactive tsunami” that would destroy naval strike groups and ports. Analysts were skeptical that the device presents a major new threat, but the test underlines the North’s commitment to raising nuclear threats. The test this week came as the United States reportedly planned to deploy aircraft carrier strike groups and other advanced assets to waters off the Korean Peninsula. Military tensions are at a high point as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises has accelerated in the past year in a cycle of tit-for-tat responses.
Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to testify Friday about a collision on a beginner run at a Utah ski resort between her and a retired optometrist who is suing her. Paltrow has claimed that Terry Sanderson was the culprit in the 2016 collision. Her lawyers questioned his daughter on the third day of trial Thursday about her father’s mentions of Paltrow’s wealth and celebrity. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for at least $300,000 in damages, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City. In a counterclaim, Paltrow is seeking $1 and attorney fees.
NCAA men's tournament roundup: Nowell' 19 assists lift Kansas State; Florida Atlantic ousts Tennessee
A roundup of all for of Thursday's Sweet 16 games in the men's NCAA tournament.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
