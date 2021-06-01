US lawmakers want Ma'Khia Bryant foster care journey probed

“The whole world has placed Ma’Khia on trial based on this one incident where they see her swinging a knife,” the family's attorney Michelle Martin said in late April. “But why aren’t we looking further and figuring out who were those girls? How did they get there? How did this develop so quickly?”

“What trauma was not being addressed within the home?" she added. "I mean so many questions that have to be answered.”

Days after Bryant's shooting, Franklin County Children Services said it had an obligation to make changes.

“We are committed to ensuring that our programming and services most appropriately address the needs and concerns of those we serve,” the agency said.

Requests for comment were sent to HHS, Franklin County Children Services and the state.

But the lawmakers who penned the letter, as well as child welfare advocates, say the foster care system in Ohio — and nationally — is broken, especially when it comes to the treatment of Black children.