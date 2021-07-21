 Skip to main content
US life expectancy sees biggest drop since WWII; Brisbane gets 2032 Olympics; Milwaukee celebrates NBA title
alert special report

US life expectancy sees biggest drop since WWII; Brisbane gets 2032 Olympics; Milwaukee celebrates NBA title

Smoke and haze shroud portions of the East which is also bracing for severe storms. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the details.

Today is Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since WWII; the Olympics will return to Australia in 2032; and the Milwaukee Bucks get 50 points from MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to win first championship in 50 years.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Life Expectancy

In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a couple walks through a park at sunset in Kansas City, Mo. 

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public health officials said Wednesday. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The drop spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials said is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline. More than 3.3 million Americans died last year, far more than any other year in U.S. history, with COVID-19 accounting for about 11% of those deaths.

Black life expectancy has not fallen so much in one year since the mid-1930s, during the Great Depression. Health officials have not tracked Hispanic life expectancy for nearly as long, but the 2020 decline was the largest recorded one-year drop.

***

Tokyo Olympics 2032 Host Brisbane

The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, Premier of Queensland and Minister for Trade, holds the queue card after Brisbane was announced as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the IOC Session at Hotel Okura in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. 

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

TOKYO (AP) — Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.

The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee members in an 11-minute live video link from his office.

***

APTOPIX NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy, left, and Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. 

Bucks' 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had the Larry O'Brien Trophy in one arm, the NBA Finals MVP trophy in the other and there was a cigar on the table in front of him.

All the work it took to lift the Milwaukee Bucks from a team that won 15 games when he was a rookie to one with 16 wins this postseason was finally finished.

“This is time to celebrate,” Antetokounmpo said.

Milwaukee waited 50 years for that.

Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win an entertaining series 4-2 and cap off a joyous return to a fan-filled postseason after last year's NBA bubble.

***

Top headlines this morning: July 21

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public health officials said Wednesday. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Blue Origin Bezos

Wally Funk, right, describes their flight experience as Mark Bezos, left, and Jeff Bezos, left, center, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, applaud from the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 21

Today in history: July 21

The 30-year-old space shuttle program ended as Atlantis landed at Cape Canaveral, Florida, after the 135th shuttle flight, and more events tha…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

