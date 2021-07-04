US lobster fisheries anxious over upcoming whale protections

Later phases, which could take effect by 2030, call for an almost complete reduction of risk to the animals. Members of the industry said that could make it harder to get lobsters to consumers.

The lobster industry is prepared to do its part to conserve the whales, but a near complete risk reduction would require a total overhaul of the fishery, said Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen's Association.

“The fishery as we know it cannot exist, absolutely not,” McCarron said. “We can't solve this whole issue if whales are dying in Canada, or getting hit by ships. Everybody's very anxious to know what the rules actually say.”

The U.S.'s new whale rules will not go into effect immediately upon release, and it's too early to say when they will go on the books, said Allison Ferreira, the NOAA spokesperson. She said the federal government will undertake a major outreach effort to help fishermen comply when the rules are available.

“I think we will do a multipronged approach — from sending out papers, websites, meeting in person, and instructional videos — to help them understand the different components, because the different components will apply to different fishermen,” she said.