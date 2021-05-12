US looking at how to weed out extremists in law enforcement

“This investigation is not over,” he said. “We will pursue each lead until we’re confident that we will have reached the end.”

At times during the hearing, Republicans sought to shift discussion to the increasing number of migrants apprehended at the southwest border or press Garland on whether the Justice Department was improperly making the Capitol investigation a priority over other matters, including violence during last summer's social justice protests.

The attorney general called the Jan. 6 attack an attempt to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power, a “fundamental element of our democracy," and thus worthy of attention.

“I have not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the invasion of the Capitol," he said.

At least 10 of the people charged for involvement in the insurrection were current or former law enforcement officers at the time of their alleged offenses.

An Associated Press survey of law enforcement agencies nationwide found that at least 31 officers in 12 states are being scrutinized by their supervisors for their behavior in Washington either in the riot itself or the march and protest that preceded it.

Officials are looking into whether the officers violated any laws or policies or participated in the violence.

