US Marshals: 1 dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One person was killed Thursday when authorities who were part of a task force that included U.S. Marshals fired their weapons after the person displayed a handgun in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, the U.S. Marshals said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. The U.S. Marshals said preliminary information indicates task force members were attempting to arrest a person wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The person, who was in a parked car, didn't comply with law enforcement and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,” the U.S. Marshals said in a statement. Task force members attempted life-saving measures, but the person died at the scene.

The statement did not indicate the gender or age of the unidentified person, or confirm which agencies were part of the task force. It was not clear how many law enforcement officers fired their weapons.

The U.S. Marshals said a female who was in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries due to glass debris.