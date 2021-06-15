US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes

In a second interview, Miller said he wasn't aware of the memos, which had been distributed throughout the Army, until AP pointed them out following the first interview. "If I had the information in front of me," Miller said, "I would share it with you." Other Army officials said the internal analysis might overstate some losses.

The AP's investigation began a decade ago. From the start, the Army has given conflicting information on a subject with the potential to embarrass -- and that's when it has provided information at all. A former insider described how Army officials resisted releasing details of missing guns when AP first inquired, and indeed that information was never provided.

Top officials within the Army, Marines and Secretary of Defense's office said that weapon accountability is a high priority, and when the military knows a weapon is missing it does trigger a concerted response to recover it. The officials also said missing weapons are not a widespread problem and noted that the number is a tiny fraction of the military's stockpile.

"We have a very large inventory of several million of these weapons," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in an interview. "We take this very seriously and we think we do a very good job. That doesn't mean that there aren't losses. It doesn't mean that there aren't mistakes made."