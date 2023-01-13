US nearing debt limit; Ezra Miller gets fine, probation; Trump Organization fined; UFO reports rise | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has notified Congress that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default.

» Forecasters say rain-soaked California will see several more rounds of stormy weather through the weekend and into next week.

» Rescuers are racing to find survivors in the aftermath of a deadly storm system that barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.

» Oklahoma authorities searching for a 4-year-old girl say a second person has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

» Actor Ezra Miller is going to spend the next year on probation and continue with mental health treatment after they pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge at a Vermont home.

» Donald Trump’s company has been fined $1.6 million as punishment for a scheme in which some of his executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks.

» The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. That's according to a declassified intelligence report summary released Thursday.

» The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season is Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns.