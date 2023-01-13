US nearing debt limit; Ezra Miller gets fine, probation; Trump Organization fined; UFO reports rise | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has notified Congress that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default.
» Forecasters say rain-soaked California will see several more rounds of stormy weather through the weekend and into next week.
» Rescuers are racing to find survivors in the aftermath of a deadly storm system that barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.
» Oklahoma authorities searching for a 4-year-old girl say a second person has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.
» Actor Ezra Miller is going to spend the next year on probation and continue with mental health treatment after they pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge at a Vermont home.
» Donald Trump’s company has been fined $1.6 million as punishment for a scheme in which some of his executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks.
» The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. That's according to a declassified intelligence report summary released Thursday.
» The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season is Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns.
Electric aircraft allows Ohio farmers to fly over their land, and more of today's top videos
These electric aircrafts allow farmers in Ohio to fly over their land, a zoo in the UK is celebrating the birth of critically endangered chimpanzee, and more of today's top videos.
These electric aircraft allows farmers in Ohio to fly over their land. Created by Ryse Aero Technologies, the Ryse Recon is fitted with six in…
In the UK the Chester Zoo is celebrating the birth of what some conservationists say is the world’s rarest chimp, a critically endangered West…
Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House. And now mis…
The sarcophagus of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II is to return to Paris in April for the first time in almost 50 years, in a rare loan of …
The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been assisting Californians affected by multiple storms since New Year's Eve.
But why would you breed a sheep with the face of a badger?
The power cuts underscored the weakness of Ukraine's power system after three months of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy …