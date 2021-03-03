US official: Border wall breach may be tied to fatal crash

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are looking into the possibility that migrants had breached a wall with Mexico before an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a tractor-trailer, killing 13 of them in one of the deadliest border crashes on record, an official said Wednesday.

Investigators believe other migrants crossed at the same time in an apparent smuggling operation but were not in the vehicle that crashed in the remote California desert, according to a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because details were not intended to be public.

Seats in the 1997 Ford Expedition had been removed except for those for the driver and front passenger, said Omar Watson, chief of the California Highway Patrol's border division.

The cause of Tuesday's collision wasn't yet known, authorities said. The SUV is built to hold eight people safely, but smugglers are known to pack people into vehicles in extremely unsafe conditions to maximize their profits.

The Mexican government said 10 of the dead were Mexican citizens and that the nationalities of the three others was yet known.