US officials approve Florida-Seminole sports betting deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials approved a deal Friday that will allow the Seminole Tribe to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its seven Florida casinos, with the state potentially receiving $20 billion over the next 30 years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had worked out the gambling compact with the tribe this past spring, and it was later approved by the Republican-controlled Florida House and Senate. The deal needed final approved from the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.

“The final approval of this historic gaming compact is a big deal for the State of Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This mutually-beneficial agreement will grow our economy, expand tourism and recreation and provide billions in new revenue to benefit Floridians."

Officials said the agreement will generate an estimated $6 billion through 2030. The Tribe is not currently making any revenue payments to the state.