US opens more distance in worldwide race against coronavirus

The decision to suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to preliminary reports of rare blood clots has left South Africa without any shots in its battle against an aggressive coronavirus variant. South Africa has more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including at least 53,000 deaths, representing more than 30% of all the confirmed cases in Africa’s 54 countries.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health ministry announced that the country administered a national record of more than 738,000 vaccine shots Wednesday, though authorities also warned that hospitals were seeing a dramatic rise in coronavirus patients.

More than a third of the world's deaths have occurred in three countries — the United States, Mexico and Brazil where, combined, more than 1.1 million have perished. The virus is claiming about 12,000 lives each day.

Back in the U.S., more than 194 million coronavirus shots have been administered nationwide, with the seven-day average of daily shots given hitting 2.9 million last week.

Still, new daily infections in the U.S. have increased 11% in the past two weeks. Many U.S. states have lifted restrictions on businesses and public gatherings, even as more sick people get admitted to hospitals in states such as Michigan, which leads the U.S. with nearly 8,000 new infections per day.

“Patients are again lining our hallways like they were last spring. This situation is very serious,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and an emergency room doctor in Detroit. “We need to be using every tool in our toolbox right now to get these cases and hospitalizations down.”

