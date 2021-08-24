US outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning

The boy took classes online last year and was overjoyed when his parents said he could attend school in-person. But Dowling-Aguirre said she grew more anxious as infections climbed. Masks were optional in her son’s class, and she said fewer than 20% of students were wearing them.

Then she got a call from the principal saying her son had been exposed and had to stay home at least a week. Of particular concern was that her parents watch her son after school and her mother has multiple sclerosis.

“It’s definitely a big worry about how it’s going to go from here on in and how the school’s going to handle it,” she said.

In Georgia, more than 60,000 students — over 3% of the state’s 1.7 million in public schools — are affected by shutdowns so far. Many superintendents said they have already recorded more cases and quarantines than during all of last year, when most rural districts held in-person classes for most students.

“This year, you saw it very quickly,” said Jim Thompson, superintendent in Screven County, Georgia. “Kids in the same classroom, you’d have two or three in that classroom.”