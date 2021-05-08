US pipeline company halts operations after cyberattack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. energy company says a cyberattack forced it to temporarily halt all operations on a major pipeline that delivers roughly 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

Colonial Pipeline said the attack took place Friday and also affected some of its information technology systems. The company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries primarily located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it hired an outside cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the attack and has also contacted law enforcement and federal agencies. While there have long been fears about U.S. adversaries disrupting American energy suppliers, ransomware attacks by criminal syndicates are much more common and have been soaring lately.

In a statement late Friday, Colonial Pipeline said it was "taking steps to understand and resolve this issue," focused primarily on "the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation." It said it was "working diligently to address this matter and to minimize disruption to our customers and those who rely on Colonial Pipeline."