 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly
0 Comments
AP

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, the logo of Mercedes is photographed at the annual news conference at the company's headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

 Matthias Schrader

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year. The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away. One hit a house in Salt Lake City in September of 2020. The injury crash happened in February near Pittsburgh, but the complaint gave no details.

Mercedes said in a statement Friday that it’s cooperating with the agency.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Butterfly that survived Turkey wildfire drinks from aid worker's palm

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?
National

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

  • Updated

President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant  outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News