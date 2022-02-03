US raid in Syria kills top ISIS leader, Biden says; president grapples with gun crime; massive winter storm

Today is Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
FIRST, THE WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Biden: US raid in Syria killed top Islamic State leader
ATMEH, Syria (AP) — A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed the top leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.
“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden said in a statement. He said all Americans involved in the operation returned safely.
Biden said he would address the American people later Thursday on the raid.
Biden steps up fight against 'iron pipeline' of illegal guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding a crackdown on untraceable guns and firearms trafficking along the East Coast “iron pipeline” and elsewhere as police departments across the nation fight surging gun violence that’s left a trail of bloodshed already this year.
President Joe Biden plans to announce the effort during a visit Thursday to New York City, where he'll also showcase his plan to work with state and local law enforcement to get guns and repeat shooters off the streets. Biden also will stop at a school to meet with violence intervention leaders.
The visit comes as illegal guns flood the streets and gun violence claims scores of lives, including those of police officers. At the same time, Biden, a Democrat, is trying to dispel criticism from the right that he hasn't been tough enough on crime.
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories.
ATMEH, Syria (AP) — An elite U.S. military force killed the leader of the Islamic State group, during an overnight raid in Syria’s northwester…
COPENHAGEN (AP) — The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Thursday the continent is now entering a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.
CHICAGO (AP) — A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path spread rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country on Thursday, disrupting travel as roads in many states were left icy by the wintry mix and airlines canceled thousands of flights due to the weather.
BEIJING (AP) — Long before the global pandemic upended sports and the world in general, the 2022 Winter Olympics faced unsettling problems.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Illegal guns are flooding the streets. Teenagers are being murdered. And alarming numbers of police officers have been shot dead.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ fragile hold on the Senate majority became vividly apparent Wednesday with the sudden illness of New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who won't be back to work for at least four weeks, throwing President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick and lagging legislative agenda in doubt.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is due back Thursday in a New York City courtroom more than a week after the start of a trial in her libel lawsuit against The New York Times was postponed because she tested positive for COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three days after being photographed without a face mask at the NFC championship game, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined other officials Wednesday to urge fans headed for the Super Bowl to strictly adhere to pandemic safety protocols that include staying masked, except while eating or drinking.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns say suggestions by former coach Hue Jackson and an associate that he was paid by the team to lose games are “completely fabricated.”
MORNING LISTEN
Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.
This week Bruce Miller has a great conversation with honest to god legendary songwriter Diane Warren who, over the course of her career, has been nominated for twelve Academy Awards but somehow has yet to snag a statue.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1995, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off with a woman, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Eileen Collins, in the pilot’s seat for the first …
In 2008, Eli Manning and the New York Giants end New England’s unbeaten season and pull off one of the greatest upsets in Super Bowl history. …
