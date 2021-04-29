US recovery from pandemic recession is showing momentum

The vigor of the rebounding U.S. economy has been particularly striking given the scope of damage the pandemic inflicted on it beginning in March of last year. With businesses all but shut down, the economy contracted at a record annual pace of 31% in the April-June quarter of last year before rebounding sharply in the subsequent months.

“The economy is on fire," Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University, said before Thursday's GDP report was released. “It is being fueled by the vaccine, which is the best economic stimulus we have, plus massive government spending.”

Thursday's GDP report showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, surged at a 10.7% annual rate in the January-March quarter, a significant acceleration after spending had slowed to a 2.3% annual gain in the final three months of 2020.

Business investment rose at a strong rate of nearly 10%, reflecting a burst of spending on equipment. The residential sector, a standout performer in the last year thanks to ultra-low mortgage rates, grew at a roughly 11% annual rate in the first quarter, still solid but down from the fourth quarter. Government spending grew at a 6.3% annual rate after two straight declines that had reflected weakness at the state and local level as the recession shrank tax revenue.