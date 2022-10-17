 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has been hospitalized with a kidney infection, her office said Monday.

Hinson’s chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, issued a statement saying Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids.

“She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said.

Hinson’s congressional office confirmed that Hinson, a Republican, remained hospitalized Monday morning. The office did not respond to a question about when she was expected to be released, saying only that it would issue another statement if there was an update Monday afternoon.

Hinson is running for reelection to Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat and is being challenged by Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers quit in Hong Kong over focus on patriotism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News