US Rep. Karen Bass planning to run for Los Angeles mayor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a prominent figure in national Democratic politics who was on President Joe Biden's short list when he was considering a vice presidential pick, is planning to run for Los Angeles mayor, a person familiar with her plans said Friday.

Bass' entry into the race would immediately reshape the 2022 contest that already has attracted a slew of candidates. She also could provide historical milestones as the city's first female and second Black mayor.

The first Black mayor, Tom Bradley, also was the city's longest-serving. He ran LA from 1973 to 1993.

The person with knowledge of Bass' plans spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, saying the congresswoman is expected to announce her candidacy next week. “My sense is that it is a go,” the person said.

Bass, 67, was a physician's assistant and community organizer who became the first Black woman speaker of the state Assembly in 2008. She is close to Biden as well as to her fellow Californian who leads the House — San Francisco's Nancy Pelosi. Bass, serving her sixth term in the House, previously headed the Congressional Black Caucus.