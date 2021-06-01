US Rep Mace: Vandalism at South Carolina home 'very scary'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) —

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace on Tuesday posted a video of obscenities that she said had been spray-painted on her Charleston-area home over the Memorial Day weekend.

"It's very scary," the first-term Republican said in the video as she pointed to the graffiti on the front of her home on Daniel Island, a planned community near Charleston.

Mace panned her camera to words reading, “No gods, no masters, all politicians are bastards” on the steps leading up to her home, along with symbols that she said are used by a movement that calls itself antifa, a contraction for anti-fascists.

“This is a house that I live in with my kids,” Mace, an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's administration, said in the video. “My kids aren't even safe on the front porch of their own home.”

Mace also posted video of a man scrubbing and power-washing off the graffiti. She said she had contacted local law enforcement to investigate.