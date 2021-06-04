US report won't confirm, or rule out, that mysterious aerial events were alien activity

"But it's disturbing either way, you know, is this alien life or do adversaries or someone else have capabilities that far exceed anything we have the ability to understand track or counter? Either way it's really bad," said Waltz.

No proof of little green men

The upcoming report is unlikely to satisfy UFO-ologists who support what's known as "Disclosure," or the government release of definitive evidence that it has been contacted by extraterrestrial life.

"Most people would be hoping for visual evidence of little green men, which is almost certainly not going to be the case," a congressional aide told CNN, referring to expectations about the report's contents.

In fact, multiple sources told CNN that they don't expect the intelligence community to release much specific information at all, partly because if these strange sightings are actually next-gen technology fielded by a foreign adversary, intelligence officials won't want to tip them off on what the US has seen.