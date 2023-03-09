An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S.
The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than $6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality rates throughout the 21st century, about one-third of patients will not survive five years after their diagnosis. This threat is still a long way from being eradicated.
In 2019, 1,752,735 new cases of cancer were reported nationwide, and nearly 600,000 people died from a form of cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., exceeded only by heart disease, according to the CDC. For every 100,000 Americans, 439 new cancer cases and 146 cancer deaths were reported in 2019. One of every four deaths in the U.S. is due to cancer.
It's difficult to generalize trends of how cancer spreads across different populations. The term "cancer" in fact refers to a collection of more than 100 related diseases, each of which involves a breakdown in normal body processes due to cells dividing uncontrollably and spreading into surrounding areas. Every one of these individual diseases has different potential causes, and scientists are still hard at work identifying links between possible carcinogens and actual disease rates. Still, we can see a clear variation between groups of people on a geographic level—particularly when comparing cancer rates across all 50 U.S. states. What factors might cause some states to have more people diagnosed with cancer each year than others? The question is still being investigated, but hospitals and other research centers in every state are working to find answers.
To examine this geographic distribution, Stacker used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which carefully track the rates at which cancer affects the U.S. population. We ranked 49 states and the District of Columbia by their incidence rates of cancer in 2019, the most recent data available. (Data from 2019 was not available for Nevada.) The incidence rate refers to the number of people out of 100,000 who are diagnosed with cancer in a given year and is age-adjusted to the 2000 U.S. standard population. We've also included incidence rates for the three most prevalent types of cancer in the U.S.: lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. Incidence rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer are only available for women and men, respectively, even though both of these conditions may impact all genders. This story also includes the top local charities that support cancer patients and medical research in these states, collected via Charity Navigator, for those states where information is available.
