On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Russia and the United States ratcheted up their confrontational rhetoric over a U.S. surveillance drone that encountered Russian warplanes and crashed near the Crimean Peninsula.
» Texas officials have announced a takeover of Houston’s nearly 200,000-student school district.
» Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay.
» After killing hundreds and displacing thousands as it barreled through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, Cyclone Freddy has dissipated over land, although flooding remains a threat in both countries, a regional monitoring center said late Wednesday.
People are also reading…
» Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
» America’s consumers trimmed their spending in February. The government said Wednesday that retail sales slipped 0.4% after jumping a revised 3.2% in January.
» Ryan Redington has won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which his grandfather helped co-found.
» As part of a yearlong investigation, The Associated Press obtained the data points underpinning several algorithms deployed by child welfare agencies to understand how they predict which children could be at risk of harm.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
A doorbell camera captured a plane crash in Long Island, watch a moose charge at a snowmobiler in Idaho, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Ring cameras are known for capturing porch pirates, but sometimes they capture the completely unexpected.
They learned a valuable lesson that day- give these beats some space. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
These two are lucky to be alive. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
U.S. marine archaeologists have discovered an intact shipwreck that has been resting hundreds of feet below the surface of Lake Huron for near…
In the latest legal fight against state restrictions since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, five women are suing the state of Texas…
This adorable koala walked into a gas station in Australia and managed to climb up an employee's leg.
Things got heated during a Senate hearing on union busting tactics hosted by Senator Bernie Sanders.
We take a look at what’s inside the goodie back for all of this year’s Oscar’s attendees. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Snowball throwing is an international sport that apparently is quite dangerous. Yair Ben-Dor has the story.
Staff at Philadelphia Zoo are celebrating the birth of two adorable sloth bear cubs an important milestone for a species listed as vulnerable …
If you’re traveling with a pet, you should know better. Yair Ben-Dor has the story.
They’re a very good story-telling element but not necessarily useful in real life. Yair Ben-Dor has more.