US-Russia say climate talks a springboard to ease tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Monday that climate change talks could act as a springboard to help reduce escalating tensions between the two rivals nations.

Kerry met Lavrov as part of his four-day visit to Moscow as tensions continue to complicate the two countries' bilateral relations. Kerry is the highest-ranking official from President Joe Biden's administration to visit Russia so far.

Lavrov said that Russia “attaches great importance" to the issues of climate change and will continue to cooperate with other nations on these issues.

Russia's top diplomat said Kerry's Moscow visit sends “an important and a positive signal for development of our bilateral relations, for alleviating the tension, and establishing substantive and professional work in the areas where we can find a common denominator.”

Kerry said he believed there was “space” for Russia and the U.S. “to collaborate on this (climate change issues) and perhaps to be able to open up some better opportunities on other issues, as we do cooperate on this.”

The U.S. official said climate change is as important a challenge as any the two men had negotiated in the past such as nuclear weapons.