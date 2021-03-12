US says ranger tried to defuse run-in before using Taser

The ranger told House that he was refusing a lawful order and would have to be detained until he could be identified. House walked away as the ranger told him to stop. House picked up his dog in one hand and lifted his cellphone in the other and began yelling for help as he was Tased.

The video shows him screaming and rolling on the ground. The ranger repeatedly asks for him to put his hands behind his back as House raises his hands and at times folds them in front of his chest while calling for help.

The Park Service had released a portion of the ranger's body camera footage showing what led up to the incident. It released more video Friday.

It shows the ranger telling House that Native American tribes from the area consider Petroglyph National Monument sacred and that visitors are supposed to stay on designated trails to preserve cultural resources and allow desert vegetation to recover. The video also showed House giving the ranger a fake name and trying to walk away.

House was cited for interfering with agency functions, concealing his identity and being off-trail. He's due in court later this month.