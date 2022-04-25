US says Russia is failing, promises more aid to Ukraine; Twitter, Musk in talks; this week's weather

Today is Monday, April 25, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
A round of severe storms head toward the Eastern U.S. as the Western U.S. prepares for poor fire weather later this week. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, April 25
After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Ukraine's capital, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.” The trip by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded in late February. Blinken and Austin told Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and his advisers the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition. Blinken told reporters Monday near the Polish-Ukrainian border the U.S. “had an opportunity to demonstrate directly” its "strong ongoing support" for Ukraine. Blinken says the meeting with the Ukrainians lasted three hours.
The New York Times reports that Twitter’s board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are negotiating over his bid to buy the social media platform. Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal. The Times cited people with knowledge of the situation who it did not identify. It said the two sides were discussing details including a timeline and fees if an agreement was signed and then fell apart. The people said the situation was fluid and fast-moving.
French President Emmanuel Macron has comfortably won reelection to a second term. His victory Sunday triggered waves of relief among allies that France won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of a war in Ukraine from European and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia. Macron's far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, has conceded defeat but she raised her game in this runoff, with her best-ever showing. The French presidential race has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas. Macron is the first French leader in 20 years to win reelection. Macron still faces a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.
China's capital Beijing has begun mass testing and shutting down residential and business districts amid a new outbreak of COVID-19. Less than 50 cases have been found in the city of more than 21 million since the outbreak surfaced Friday. Residents were staying home and stocking up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined to their homes, as has happened in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai. Shanghai has been locked down for more than two weeks. The city reported 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, topping 100 deaths from the ongoing outbreak. The country's borders remain largely closed as the pandemic's economic impact and China's hardline response continue to grow.
The Supreme Court is tackling a dispute between a public school officials and a former high school football coach who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games. The case before the justices on Monday involves Joseph Kennedy. He's a former football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington. For years, the coach would kneel at the center of the field following games and lead students in prayer. The school district asked him to stop. Kennedy’s lawyers say the Constitution’s freedom of speech and freedom of religion guarantees allow him to pray on the field, with students free to join.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and top Republican challenger David Perdue are bickering over who was to blame for 2020 and 2021 Republican election losses in their first of three debates Sunday. Perdue is showcasing debunked claims that Democrats fraudulently won the 2020 presidential election. Kemp says he followed the law that Perdue lost his Senate seat because of weak record. The debates come as time grows short to persuade the many Georgia voters who will cast ballots ahead of election day May 24. Counties can begin mailing absentee ballots Monday. Early in-person voting begins May 2. Both Kemp and Perdue are telling supporters that they are the best Republican to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams.
A Nigerian oil official says as many as 100 people may have died in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southeastern Nigeria. Two people suspected of involvement in the blast at the illegally run facility were being sought by police. Goodluck Opiah, the Imo state commissioner for petroleum resources, gave the death toll and said many victims died of severe burns. Although Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of crude oil, its capacity has been limited by the chronic challenge of illegal refineries. President Muhammadu Buhari called the explosion on Friday night a “catastrophe and a national disaster.” He later said he has directed security forces to clamp down on such illegal operations.
On an unusually crowded weekend at movie theaters that featured a pricey Viking epic and Nicolas Cage playing himself, DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys” bested the field. That signals a continued resurgence for family moviegoing after a downturn during the pandemic. “The Bad Guys” debuted with $24 million in U.S. and Canada ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. That came despite steep competition for families from “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” which stayed in second place with $15.2 million its third week of release. The weekend’s other new releases — Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” and the Cage-starring “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — didn’t do as well but still fared reasonably solidly in their first weekend.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns — playing without injured star Devin Booker — 118-103 in Game 4 on Sunday night to tie the first-round series.
Ross Chastain surged into the lead as he closed in on the checkered flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway to steal his second career Cup Series win. Chastain simply stayed in line over the final few laps as leader Erik Jones and reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson fought for the win. Larson made his attempt for the winning-pass on the final lap and Jones moved for the defensive block. Chastain just pointed his Chevrolet straight, slipped past the leaders and won for the second time in five races. Chastain and William Byron are the only multiple-race winners a quarter of the way through the Cup season.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao’s portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards; Zha…
In 1995, Major League Baseball returns after a 257-day players’ strike. See more sports moments from this date:
***