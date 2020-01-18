US seeks to deport Honduran mom, sick children to Guatemala

Tens of thousands of people annually flee El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — collectively forming Central America’s “Northern Triangle — due to endemic violence, poverty, and political and religious persecution. Experts on the Northern Triangle say those countries can’t be expected to take in asylum seekers when many of their own citizens are fleeing. The American Civil Liberties Union and other legal groups sued Wednesday to try to prevent the agreements from being enforced.

Lawyers for the mother and her two children have asked a federal judge in South Texas to order the government not to deport them.

Their lawsuit alleges that after the mother said she feared returning to Honduras — where she says gangs demanded monthly payments or they would kill her and her children — she “was instructed that she could either return to Honduras or be sent to Guatemala and had to decide immediately."

“She was not given an opportunity to explain why she feared being sent to Guatemala, where she has no family or contacts and would have difficulty providing for herself and her children,” the lawsuit says.