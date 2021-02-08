US Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama says he won't seek 7th term in 2022

Related to this story
Most Popular
Doctors have been warning that the first vaccine dose can have a kick to it. People are now reporting that the second dose can cause more side-effects than the first. Here's why.
- Updated
Scores of Roman Catholic dioceses had over $10 billion available when they got at least $1.5 billion in coronavirus small business aid, an AP investigation has found.
- Updated
After November's election she spent days on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube becoming indoctrinated into the world of QAnon. Then came Joe Biden's inauguration.
- Updated
The Senate early Friday approved a budget resolution that's a key step toward fast-track passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans.
- Updated
A fiercely divided House tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
- Updated
The Senate can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Majority Leader Schumer said. Get caught up on the latest from the 15th day of the Biden presidency.
- Updated
FBI says 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving arrest warrant in Florida; suspect is also dead.
- Updated
House Democratic leaders will unveil legislation Monday that would give millions of families at least $3,000 per child, advancing a key provision in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
- Updated
U.S. customs has seized about 14.6 million counterfeit face masks, but plenty get through. Here's how to tell the difference. Also get the latest updates on vaccinations, plus 10 charts and maps that track the pandemic here and nationwide.
Trailblazing Black gymnast dies; Trump won't testify at trial; Biden says no more 'rolling over' to Russia
Your Friday morning headlines: A pioneer in US gymnastics has died; Trump refuses to testify at impeachment; Biden gets tough with Russia. Plus, the weekend weather and birthdays.