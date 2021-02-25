US shifts state grant focus to extremism, cyberthreats

DHS will also now prohibit using the grants to buy military equipment, including grenade launchers, bayonets and “weaponized” aircraft, Mayorkas said. The use of such weaponry, which became increasingly prevalent after the Sept. 11 attacks, has been criticized as unnecessary and leading to the militarization of local law enforcement.

Mayorkas said DHS will continue to support the purchase of equipment that has "demonstrable impact on enhancing the safety of law enforcement and members of the public," without specifying what that might entail.

About half of the money covered comes from two widely used grants: the State Homeland Security Program and the Urban Area Security Initiative. Both are administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

That translates into at least $77 million to address domestic extremism, funds that Mayorkas said can be used to improve intelligence sharing across state lines, training and public awareness. It's not new money, since it was appropriated last year, and more is needed, but it will still be useful given the widespread nature of the threat, said Tom Warrick, a former DHS deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism policy.