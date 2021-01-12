US shifts to speed COVID shots as cases and deaths rise

“We’re in a race against this virus and quite frankly, we’re behind,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told “Fox & Friends.” Public health advocates agree.

“Bottom line is we need to get the most vaccine in the most arms as quickly as we can and we need to make sure people get the second dose — those are not necessarily at odds with each other,” said Chrissie Juliano, of the Big Cities Health Coalition, which represents leaders of large metropolitan health departments. “The public health prevention measures we are asking people to do — stay home, mask up, social distance — aren’t getting us to where we need to be. We need to be bold and we need to respond with renewed urgency.”

Biden is expected to give a speech Thursday outlining his plan to speed vaccines to more people in the first part of his administration. His transition team has vowed to release as many vaccine doses as possible, rather than continuing what had been the Trump administration policy of holding back millions of doses to ensure there would be enough supply to allow those getting the first shot to get a second one.

Azar said they'll brief the Biden transition team on the changes, but didn't seek their blessing.

